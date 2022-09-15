Father John Misty Releases New Live EP
Live at Electric Lady EP Out Now as a Spotify Exclusive
Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has released a new EP, Live at Electric Lady, out today as a Spotify exclusive. The EP features live renditions of several songs from Tillman’s most recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, and a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).” Stream the EP below.
Chloë and the Next 20th Century was released earlier this year via Sub Pop/Bella Union. Tillman is currently on tour in support of the album. View a full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Father John Misty Tour Dates:
2022
Thu. Sep. 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Fri. Sep. 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *
Sat. Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *
Mon. Sep. 19 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater * [Sold Out]
Tue. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
Thu. Sep. 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *
Fri. Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *
Sat. Sep. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival
Mon. Sep. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *
Tue. Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall *
Thu. Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *
Fri. Sep. 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *
Sat. Oct. 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *
Mon. Oct. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *
Tue. Oct. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall *
Thu. Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *
Fri. Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *
Sat. Oct. 08 - Durham, NC - DPAC *
Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paulo, BR - Primavera Sound
Sat. Nov. 12 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound
Sun. Nov. 13 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound
Thu. Nov. 17 - Bogotá, CO - Coliseo Live ^
Sun. Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital
2023
Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus
Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen
Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
Thu. Mar. 09 - London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton
Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead
Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
Thu. Mar. 16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
* w/ Suki Waterhouse
^ w/ Arctic Monkeys
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Bass Drum of Death Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Say Your Prayers” (News) — Bass Drum of Death, Royal Blood
- Skullcrusher Shares Video For New Single “It’s Like a Secret” (News) — Skullcrusher
- Phoenix Perform “Tonight” on “Stephen Colbert” with Ezra Koenig (News) — Phoenix, Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend
- Father John Misty Releases New Live EP (News) — Father John Misty
- True Things (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.