Father John Misty Releases New Live EP Live at Electric Lady EP Out Now as a Spotify Exclusive





Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has released a new EP, Live at Electric Lady, out today as a Spotify exclusive. The EP features live renditions of several songs from Tillman’s most recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, and a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).” Stream the EP below.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century was released earlier this year via Sub Pop/Bella Union. Tillman is currently on tour in support of the album. View a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Father John Misty Tour Dates:

2022

Thu. Sep. 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Fri. Sep. 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *

Sat. Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Mon. Sep. 19 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater * [Sold Out]

Tue. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Thu. Sep. 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall w/ The New York Pops *

Fri. Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival

Mon. Sep. 26 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

Tue. Sep. 27 - Toronto, ON - Roy Thomson Hall *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

Fri. Sep. 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

Mon. Oct. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

Tue. Oct. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall *

Thu. Oct. 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Fri. Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Sat. Oct. 08 - Durham, NC - DPAC *

Sun. Nov. 06 - Sao Paulo, BR - Primavera Sound

Sat. Nov. 12 - Buenos Aires, AR - Primavera Sound

Sun. Nov. 13 - Santiago, CL - Primavera Sound

Thu. Nov. 17 - Bogotá, CO - Coliseo Live ^

Sun. Nov. 20 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital

2023

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Tue. Feb. 28 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 - Denmark, DK - KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Mon. Mar. 06 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue. Mar. 07 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 09 - London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Thu. Mar. 16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

* w/ Suki Waterhouse

^ w/ Arctic Monkeys

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.