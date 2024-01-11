News

All





Faye Webster Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Lego Ring” (Feat. Lil Yachty) Underdressed at the Symphony Due Out March 1 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Michael Tyrone Delaney



Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Faye Webster has announced a new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, and shared a new song from it, “Lego Ring,” which features Lil Yachty. The accompanying video features Webster and Lil Yachty playing a video game along to the song. Underdressed at the Symphony is due out March 1 via Secretly Canadian. Kyle Ng of Braindead Studios directed the “Lego Ring” video and also created a version of the video game fans can play here. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork (as well as single artwork for “Lego Ring”).

Webster and Lil Yachty have been friends since middle school. “I think I hit a point in songwriting during this record where I was just like, man, I said a lot,” says Webster of the single in a press release. “The record feels like a mouthful to me, but I don’t always have to be deep. I can just sit down and sing about this ring made of crystal Lego that I really want.”

Underdressed at the Symphony is the follow-up to Webster’s 2021 album, I Know I’m Funny haha, and 2021 EP, Car Therapy Sessions EP. The album includes two songs Webster shared in 2023: “But Not Kiss” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Lifetime.”

The album’s title was inspired by Webster’s occasional visits to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, where she would often buy a ticket at the last minite.

“Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” she says in a press release. “I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged”

Underdressed at the Symphony was recorded in Texas near the U.S./Mexico border at Sonic Ranch Studios, with her longtime backing band. Wilco’s Nels Cline guests on several songs on the album.

Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.

Underdressed at the Symphony Tracklist:

1. Thinking About You

2. But Not Kiss

3. Wanna Quit All the Time

4. Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty)

5. Feeling Good Today

6. Lifetime

7. He Loves Me Yeah!

8. ebay Purchase History

9. Underdressed at the Symphony

10. Tttttime

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.