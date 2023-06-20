News

Faye Webster Releases Music Video for New Song “But Not Kiss” and Announces Tour Dates Touring North America This Fall

Photography by Michelle Mercado



Atlanta-born indie singer Faye Webster has returned to the music scene after a two year hiatus with a music video for her new song, “But Not Kiss.” Webster has also announced a major North American headlining tour in the fall. The video, directed by Kyle Ng of Brain Dead, was filmed at LA’s Bob Baker Marionette Theatre. Watch the video followed by upcoming tour dates below.

Webster, who’s now working towards a full-length album, says in a press release that “But Not Kiss” “says a lot about what’s coming.” This single, featuring illustrious piano hooks interlaced with Webster’s dainty voice, blossoms into a maximal arrangement. Of the song Webster says: “I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song. It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.”

Webster’s last release was her Car Therapy Sessions EP which was released in 2021, showcasing grand orchestral ensembles. Her last album was 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha.

Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.

Tickets for her tour go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m local time.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

Jun 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

Jun 22 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

Oct 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Oct 20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 27 - Toronto, ON - History

Oct 29 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Nov 02 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Nov 04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Nov 07 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Nov 08 - Los Angeles, - The Novo

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Nov 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

