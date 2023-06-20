Faye Webster Releases Music Video for New Song “But Not Kiss” and Announces Tour Dates
Touring North America This Fall
Jun 20, 2023
Photography by Michelle Mercado
Atlanta-born indie singer Faye Webster has returned to the music scene after a two year hiatus with a music video for her new song, “But Not Kiss.” Webster has also announced a major North American headlining tour in the fall. The video, directed by Kyle Ng of Brain Dead, was filmed at LA’s Bob Baker Marionette Theatre. Watch the video followed by upcoming tour dates below.
Webster, who’s now working towards a full-length album, says in a press release that “But Not Kiss” “says a lot about what’s coming.” This single, featuring illustrious piano hooks interlaced with Webster’s dainty voice, blossoms into a maximal arrangement. Of the song Webster says: “I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song. It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction.”
Webster’s last release was her Car Therapy Sessions EP which was released in 2021, showcasing grand orchestral ensembles. Her last album was 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha.
Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.
Tickets for her tour go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m local time.
Faye Webster Tour Dates:
Jun 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios
Jun 22 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
Oct 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Oct 20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Oct 27 - Toronto, ON - History
Oct 29 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Nov 02 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Nov 04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Nov 07 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Nov 08 - Los Angeles, - The Novo
Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Nov 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Nov 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
