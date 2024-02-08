News

All





Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “Feeling Good Today” Underdressed at the Symphony Due Out March 1 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Michael Tyrone Delaney



Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Faye Webster is releasing a new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, on March 1 via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared the album’s fourth single, “Feeling Good Today,” via a music video. Pooneh Ghana directed the video, which features TikTok/YouTube star Lili Hayes wearing a latex Faye Webster mask. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.

Underdressed at the Symphony is the follow-up to Webster’s 2021 album, I Know I’m Funny haha, and 2021 EP, Car Therapy Sessions EP. The album includes two songs Webster shared in 2023: “But Not Kiss” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Lifetime.” When the album was announced Webster shared its third single, “Lego Ring,” which features Lil Yachty (who Webster has known since middle school). It was shared via a music video and there was also an accompanying video game. “Lego Ring” made our Songs of the Week list.

The album’s title was inspired by Webster’s occasional visits to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, where she would often buy a ticket at the last minite.

“Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” she said in a previous press release. “I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged”

Underdressed at the Symphony was recorded in Texas near the U.S./Mexico border at Sonic Ranch Studios, with her longtime backing band. Wilco’s Nels Cline guests on several songs on the album.

Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

2/9 - Laneway Festival - Adelaide, AU

2/10 - Laneway Festival - Melbourne, AU

2/11 - Laneway Festival - Perth, AU

3/26 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL * SOLD OUT

3/27 - Miami Beach Bandshell - Miami Beach, FL * SOLD OUT

3/28 - House of Blues Orlando - Orlando, FL * SOLD OUT

3/30 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL * SOLD OUT

4/12 - Coachella Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

4/19 - Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

5/8 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE *SOLD OUT*

5/9 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

5/11 - Old Fruitmarket - Glasgow, UK

5/12 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

5/13 - Stylus - Leeds, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/15 - KOKO - London, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/16 - KOKO - London, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/17 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

5/18 - SWX - Bristol, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/20 - Botanique - Brussels, BE

5/21 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*

5/23 - Vega - Copenhagen, DK

5/24 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, DE

5/25 - Metropol - Berlin, DE

5/27 - Technikum - Munich, DE

5/28 - Gloria Theater - Cologne, DE

5/29 - Le Trabendo - Paris, FR

5/31 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, ES

6/09 - The Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY

6/11- MegaCorp Pavillion - Newport, KY ^

6/12 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC ^ SOLD OUT

6/14 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

7/22 - Browns Island - Richmond, VA ~

7/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC ~

7/26 - The Dell Music Center - Philadelphia, PA ~

7/27 - The Stage at Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA ~

7/29 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA ~

7/30 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI ~ SOLD OUT

8/4 - Palace Theater - St. Paul, MN ^



* w/ Upchuck

^ w/ Benét

~ w/ Julie

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.