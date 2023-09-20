Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “Lifetime” and Announces New UK and EU Tour Dates
North American Fall Tour is Completely Sold Out
Sep 20, 2023
Photography by Michelle Mercado
Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a new song, “Lifetime,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new UK and European tour dates, on top of her North American tour (which is completely sold out). “Lifetime” is out now via Secretly Canadian. Kyle Ng directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.
“Lifetime” follows “But Not Kiss,” a new song Webster shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week.
Webster’s previous release was her Car Therapy Sessions EP which was released in 2021, showcasing grand orchestral ensembles. Her last album was 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha.
Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.
Faye Webster Tour Dates:
Oct 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
Oct 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT
Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Oct 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
Oct 27 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT
Oct 29 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre- SOLD OUT
Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue - SOLD OUT
Nov 02 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT
Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre - SOLD OUT
Nov 04 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Nov 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT
Nov 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT
Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT
Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren - SOLD OUT
Nov 12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - SOLD OUT
Nov 13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Nov 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Nov 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT
Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT
May 09 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
May 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
May 12 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
May 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
May 15 - London, UK @ KOKO
May 18 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
May 20 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
May 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
May 27 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
May 28 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria
May 29 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
