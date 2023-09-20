News

Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “Lifetime” and Announces New UK and EU Tour Dates North American Fall Tour is Completely Sold Out

Photography by Michelle Mercado



Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a new song, “Lifetime,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new UK and European tour dates, on top of her North American tour (which is completely sold out). “Lifetime” is out now via Secretly Canadian. Kyle Ng directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.

“Lifetime” follows “But Not Kiss,” a new song Webster shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Webster’s previous release was her Car Therapy Sessions EP which was released in 2021, showcasing grand orchestral ensembles. Her last album was 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha.

Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

Oct 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

Oct 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Oct 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Oct 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Oct 27 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT

Oct 29 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre- SOLD OUT

Oct 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue - SOLD OUT

Nov 02 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT

Nov 03 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre - SOLD OUT

Nov 04 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Nov 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

Nov 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT

Nov 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo - SOLD OUT

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

Nov 12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - SOLD OUT

Nov 13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Nov 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Nov 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT

May 09 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

May 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

May 12 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

May 13 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

May 15 - London, UK @ KOKO

May 18 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

May 20 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

May 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

May 27 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

May 28 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

May 29 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

