Feist Announces First New Album in Six Years and Livestream Concert Tonight, Shares Three New Songs Multitudes Due Out April 14 via Interscope; Listen to “In Lightning,” “Hiding Out in the Open,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To” Now

Photography by Sara Melvin and Colby Richardson



Feist has announced a new album, Multitudes, and shared three new songs from it: “In Lightning,” “Hiding Out in the Open,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.” She has also announced a free Valentine’s Day livestream mini-concert for tonight. Multitudes is Feist’s first new album in six years and is due out on April 14 via Interscope. Check out all three songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork. Access the livestream concert here at 7 p.m. ET (and again at 7 p.m. PT).

Feist’s last album was 2017’s Pleasure. Multitudes was forged out of two life-changing events for Feist—the birth of her daughter and the sudden death of her father.

“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” Feist says in a press release. “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured—like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject—were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

The songs on Multitudes were written during Feist’s 2021-2022 tour of the same name. Following that trek, Feist landed in Northern California’s Redwood Forest. There she co-produced the album with Robbie Lackritz (Peach Pit, The Weather Station) and Mocky (Jamie Lidell, Vulfpeck). The latter had worked on Feist’s 2011 album, Metals. Multitudes was recorded in a studio built by Lackritz and engineer Michael Harris (HAIM, Vampire Weekend). The album features multi-instrumentalists Gabe Noel (Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington) and Shahzad Ismaily (Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed), alongside Feist’s regular touring musicians—Todd Dahlhoff (woodwinds, synths, bass) and Amir Yaghmai (strings, guitars).

Multitudes Tracklist:

01 In Lightning

02 Forever Before

03 Love Who We Are Meant To

04 Hiding Out in the Open

05 The Redwing

06 I Took All of My Rings Off

07 Of Womankind

08 Become the Earth

09 Borrow Trouble

10 Martyr Moves

11 Calling All the Gods

12 Song for Sad Friends

