News

All





Fenne Lily Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Lights Light Up” Big Picture Due Out April 14 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Michael Tyrone Delaney



New York City-based (but British born) singer/songwriter Fenne Lily has announced a new album, Big Picture, and shared its first single, “Lights Light Up,” via a music video. She’s also announced some tour dates. Big Picture is due out April 14 via Dead Oceans. Haoyan of America directed the “Lights Light Up” video, which was filmed in Brooklyn. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Lily had this to say about “Lights Light Up” in a press release: “I’d never really written about love in the present tense before this, but even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun. When it came time to record, the band and I had been playing it live for a while and it’d become something joyful and positive, but when I started recording vocals, the lyrics made me cry. By that point the song was over a year old and I thought those wounds had healed but I guess it hurt to admit I’d been letting go of something while still trying to hold on.”

Big Picture is the follow-up to 2020’s BREACH. Brad Cook co-produced the album, which was tracked live in his North Carolina studio.

“Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” Lily says. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Read our interview with Lily on BREACH.

Big Picture Tracklist:

1. Map of Japan

2. Dawncolored Horse

3. Lights Light Up

4. 2+2

5. Superglued

6. Henry

7. Pick

8. In My Own Time

9. Red Deer Day

10. Half Finished

Fenne Lily Tour Dates:

Sat. Apr. 15 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

Tue. Apr. 18 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

Wed. Apr. 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Thu. Apr. 20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Fri. Apr. 21 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Mon. Apr. 24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

Tue. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Thu. Apr. 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Fri. Apr. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Sat. Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz

Mon. May 1 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

Tue. May 2 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

Wed. May 3 - Paris, FR @ FMR

Thu. May 11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Fri. May 12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

Sat. May 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Mon. May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Tue. May 16 - Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *

Wed. May 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Fri. May 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

Mon. May 22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Tue. May 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. May 24- Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sat. May 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *

Tue. May 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Wed. May 31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. Jun. 4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Jun. 5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Tue. Jun. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. Jun. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Fri. Jun. 9 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

Sun. Jun. 11 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Thu. Jun. 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Fri. Jun. 16 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *



* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.