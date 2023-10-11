News

Fenne Lily Announces Expanded Edition of “Big Picture,” Shares New Song “Hollywood and Fear” Big Picture (Expanded Edition) Due Out November 10 via Dead Oceans; Residency Shows in London and New York City Announced

Photography by Michael Tyrone Delaney



New York City-based (but British born) singer/songwriter Fenne Lily has announced an expanded edition of her recent album, Big Picture, and shared one of its five bonus tracks, “Hollywood and Fear.” She has also announced some residency shows in New York City and London. Big Picture (Expanded Edition) is due out November 10 via Dead Oceans. Listen to “Hollywood and Fear” below, followed by info on the shows.

“Hollywood and Fear” is about the disconnect between how Hollywood movies portray romantic relationships compared to how they are in real life. It also plays off the question of whether “I want to be right or to be kind,” in regards to arguments with your partner.

“It’s something my mum asked me constantly when I was a kid—I would argue until I lost the thread of the argument, when I could have easily let it go,” explains Lily in a press release. “So ‘Hollywood and Fear’ is about figuring out when to hold on tightly versus when to let go.”

Big Picture originally came out in April via Dead Oceans.

Previously Lily shared the album’s first single, “Lights Light Up,” via a music video. “Lights Light Up” was one of our Songs of the week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Dawncolored Horse,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s third single, “In My Own Time,” via a music video.

Big Picture is the follow-up to 2020’s BREACH. Brad Cook co-produced the album, which was tracked live in his North Carolina studio.

“Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” Lily said in a previous press release. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Read our interview with Lily on BREACH.

Big Picture (Expanded Edition) Tracklist

1. Map of Japan

2. Dawncolored Horse

3. Lights Light Up

4. 2+2

5. Superglued

6. Henry

7. Pick

8. In My Own Time

9. Red Deer Day

10. Half Finished

11. Dial Tone (Bonus Track)

12. Hollywood and Fear (Bonus Track)

13. Cathedral (Bonus Track)

14. 4 (Bonus Track)

15. In My Own Time (Demo)

Fenne Lily Tour Dates:

New York City Residency:



Mon. Dec. 4 @ The Broadway - On Hold

Tue. Dec. 5 @ Purgatory - Breach

Wed. Dec. 6 @ Union Pool - Big Picture



London’s Paper Dress Vintage Residency:



Support from Katie Malco



Tue. Dec. 19 - On Hold

Wed. Dec. 20 - Breach

Thu. Dec. 21 - Big Picture

