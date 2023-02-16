News

Fenne Lily Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Dawncolored Horse” Big Picture Due Out April 14 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Michael Tyrone Delaney



New York City-based (but British born) singer/songwriter Fenne Lily is releasing a new album, Big Picture, on April 14 via Dead Oceans. Now she has shared the album’s second single, “Dawncolored Horse,” via a lyric video. Listen below, followed by Lily’s upcoming tour dates.

“Dawncolored Horse” borrows its title from a Richard Brautigan poem, “The Horse That Had a Flat Tire.” A press release says that Lily “interprets the poem—and the song it inspired—to be a reflection of the idea that another person can become almost a sentient space in which to exist.”

Lily further explains: “[Brautigan] talks about the woman he loves as being a ‘breathing castle.’ I truly don’t know what that means, but for me he’s distilled a feeling of absolute closeness. When you know someone so well it feels like you’re almost living inside them. That can be claustrophobic, but before it’s too much, it’s incredible.

“A lot of the music I was listening to while I was writing seemed to be old kind of country stuff; the album Anymore For Anymore by Ronnie Lane and Slim Change was a big one (hear ‘Roll on Babe’ from ’74)—anything that sounded warm and comfortable, just people in a room playing what came most naturally. When I brought this song to the band it easily fell into that sort of world—it felt stable, which is cool for a song that came from a place of total instability.”

Previously Lily shared the album’s first single, “Lights Light Up,” via a music video. “Lights Light Up” was one of our Songs of the week.

Big Picture is the follow-up to 2020’s BREACH. Brad Cook co-produced the album, which was tracked live in his North Carolina studio.

“Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” Lily said in a previous press release. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Read our interview with Lily on BREACH.

Fenne Lily Tour Dates:

Sat. Apr. 15 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

Tue. Apr. 18 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

Wed. Apr. 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Thu. Apr. 20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Fri. Apr. 21 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Mon. Apr. 24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

Tue. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Thu. Apr. 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Fri. Apr. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

Sat. Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz

Mon. May 1 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

Tue. May 2 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

Wed. May 3 - Paris, FR @ FMR

Thu. May 11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Fri. May 12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

Sat. May 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Mon. May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Tue. May 16 - Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *

Wed. May 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Fri. May 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

Mon. May 22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Tue. May 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. May 24- Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sat. May 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *

Tue. May 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Wed. May 31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. Jun. 4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Jun. 5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Tue. Jun. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. Jun. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Fri. Jun. 9 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

Sun. Jun. 11 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Thu. Jun. 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Fri. Jun. 16 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *



* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson

