News

All





Fenne Lily Shares Video for New Song “In My Own Time” Big Picture Due Out April 14 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Michael Tyrone Delaney



New York City-based (but British born) singer/songwriter Fenne Lily is releasing a new album, Big Picture, on April 14 via Dead Oceans. Now she has shared the album’s third single, “In My Own Time,” via a music video. Lily co-directed the video with Jim Larson. Watch it below, followed by Lily’s upcoming tour dates.

Lily had this to say about “In My Own Time” in a press release: “This song’s about the weight of stasis—about time moving too quickly and too slowly and every mistake feeling both permanent and inconsequential. When it came to writing this video concept, I wanted it to reflect the twisted aspects of a love that’s found in the midst of chaos and the subsequent feeling of being inanimate in your own story. All that, in the style of Terminator 2.”

Previously Lily shared the album’s first single, “Lights Light Up,” via a music video. “Lights Light Up” was one of our Songs of the week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Dawncolored Horse,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Big Picture is the follow-up to 2020’s BREACH. Brad Cook co-produced the album, which was tracked live in his North Carolina studio.

“Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” Lily said in a previous press release. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Read our interview with Lily on BREACH.

Fenne Lily Tour Dates:

Sat. Apr. 15 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

Sun. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ^

Tue. Apr. 18 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s ^

Wed. Apr. 19 - Manchester, UK @ YES ^

Thu. Apr. 20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall ^

Fri. Apr. 21 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity ^

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns ^

Mon. Apr. 24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club ^

Tue. Apr. 25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet ^

Thu. Apr. 27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher ^

Fri. Apr. 28 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar ^

Sat. Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz ^

Mon. May 1 - Munich, DE @ Ampere ^

Tue. May 2 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten ^

Wed. May 3 - Paris, FR @ FMR ^

Thu. May 11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Fri. May 12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

Sat. May 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Mon. May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Tue. May 16 - Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *

Wed. May 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Fri. May 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Sat. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

Mon. May 22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Tue. May 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. May 24- Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. May 25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Sat. May 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *

Tue. May 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

Wed. May 31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. Jun. 4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

Mon. Jun. 5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Tue. Jun. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. Jun. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Fri. Jun. 9 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Sat. Jun. 10 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

Sun. Jun. 11 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

Tue. Jun. 13 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Thu. Jun. 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Fri. Jun. 16 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *



* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson

^ w/ Naima Bock

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.