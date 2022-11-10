News

Fever Ray Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Carbon Dioxide” Radical Romantics Due Out March 10, 2023 via Mute

Photography by Nina Andersson



Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer, formerly one half of the Swedish duo The Knife) has announced a new album, Radical Romantics, and shared a new song, “Carbon Dioxide.” Radical Romantics is due out March 10, 2023 via Mute. Check out “Carbon Dioxide” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Radical Romantics’ opening track, “What They Call Us,” was shared in October. Radical Romantics is the follow-up to Plunge, which was released in 2017 via Mute.

Vessel co-produced “Carbon Dioxide.” Fellow former The Knife member Olof Dreijer also did production work on Radical Romantics. Other co-producers and performers on the album include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails), Portuguese DJ/producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, and Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s dance project Aasthma. Long-time collaborator Martin Falck worked with Dreijer on the visuals for the album.

According to a press release, on “Carbon Dioxide” Dreijer “wanted to describe the feeling of falling in love. Reference points span Henry Mancini’s ballpark standard ‘Baby Elephant Walk’ (Dreijer finds it to be the ‘happiest melody’) to 1 Corinthians 13:1 to Anne Morrow Lindberg’s 1955 essay collection, Gift from the Sea.”

“I just think that the direction could be nice, happy, full of everything, extra everything,” Dreijer said to Vessel during the song’s creation.

Vessel adds in the press release: “‘Carbon Dioxide,’ a compound which, being defined by its bond with oxygen, seems to me like a neat chemical expression of the essential compassion that the conditions for life on our planet depend. Compassion and joy; happiness guarded from sentimentality by the absurd and the grotesque; the extra-everything of unconstrained Nature.”

Radical Romantics Tracklist:

1. What They Call Us

2. Shiver

3 New Utensils

4. Kandy

5. Even It Out

6. Looking for a Ghost

7. Carbon Dioxide

8. North

9. Tapping Fingers

10. Bottom of the Ocean

