Fever Ray Shares Video For New Single “What They Call Us”
Out Now via Rabid/Mute
Oct 05, 2022
Photography by Karolina Pajak
Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer, formerly one half of the Swedish duo The Knife) has shared a video for their new single, “What They Call Us.” The song was co-written by former The Knife member Olof Dreijer and the video was directed by Martin Falck. View below.
Fever Ray’s most recent album, Plunge, was released in 2018 via Mute.
