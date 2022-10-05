 Fever Ray Share Video For New Single “What They Call Us” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 5th, 2022  
Fever Ray Shares Video For New Single “What They Call Us”

Out Now via Rabid/Mute

Oct 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Karolina Pajak
Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer, formerly one half of the Swedish duo The Knife) has shared a video for their new single, “What They Call Us.” The song was co-written by former The Knife member Olof Dreijer and the video was directed by Martin Falck. View below.

Fever Ray’s most recent album, Plunge, was released in 2018 via Mute.

