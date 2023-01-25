News

All





Fever Ray Shares Video for New Song “Kandy” Radical Romantics Due Out March 10 via Mute

Photography by Nina Andersson



Fever Ray (aka Karin Dreijer, formerly one half of the Swedish duo The Knife) are releasing a new album, Radical Romantics, on March 10 via Mute. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Kandy,” via a music video. Dreijer co-wrote the song with their brother and Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer, one of four songs the siblings co-wrote for the album. Martin Falck directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Fever Ray’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly added shows in Washington, D.C. and Passadena, CA.

Olof Dreijer had this to say about “Kandy” in a press release: “I tried to tune in as much as possible into Fever Ray vibes and tried many different styles, or clothes as I usually say when I talk about different music production suggestions. But in the end we took out the same synthesizer, the SH101, used for The Knife track, ‘The Captain,’ and it just worked!”

Radical Romantics’ opening track, “What They Call Us,” was shared in October. When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Carbon Dioxide,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they announced the “No Place I’d Rather Be World Tour.”

Radical Romantics is the follow-up to Plunge, which was released in 2017 via Mute.

Vessel co-produced “Carbon Dioxide.” Fellow former The Knife member Olof Dreijer also did production work on Radical Romantics. Other co-producers and performers on the album include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails), Portuguese DJ/producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, and Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s dance project Aasthma. Long-time collaborator Martin Falck worked with Dreijer on the visuals for the album.

According to a previous press release, on “Carbon Dioxide” Dreijer “wanted to describe the feeling of falling in love. Reference points span Henry Mancini’s ballpark standard ‘Baby Elephant Walk’ (Dreijer finds it to be the ‘happiest melody’) to 1 Corinthians 13:1 to Anne Morrow Lindberg’s 1955 essay collection, Gift from the Sea.”

“I just think that the direction could be nice, happy, full of everything, extra everything,” Dreijer said to Vessel during the song’s creation.

Vessel added in the press release: “‘Carbon Dioxide,’ a compound which, being defined by its bond with oxygen, seems to me like a neat chemical expression of the essential compassion that the conditions for life on our planet depend. Compassion and joy; happiness guarded from sentimentality by the absurd and the grotesque; the extra-everything of unconstrained Nature.”

Fever Ray Tour Dates:

Thu. Mar. 23 - Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. Mar. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Sun. Mar. 25 - Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios

Mon. Mar. 27 - Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons

Tue. Mar. 28 - Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry

Thu. Mar. 30 - Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival

Sat. Apr. 1 - Amsterdam, NLE @ Melkweg

Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Thur. Apr. 6 - Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

Fri. Apr. 7 - The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival

Mon. May 1 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

Wed. May 3 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

Fri. May 5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Sun. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Wed. May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Sat. May 13 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

Fri. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. Aug. 19 - London, UK @ Field Day

Sat. Aug. 26 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine



^ = with 100 gecs & Machine Girl

* = with CHRISTEENE

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.