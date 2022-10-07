News

Fiona Apple Shares New Song “Where the Shadows Lie” From “Rings of Power” Soundtrack Out Now via Amazon Music





Fiona Apple has shared a new song, “Where the Shadows Lie.” It is from the official soundtrack for season one of Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The song was written by series composer Bear McCreary and appears in the season finale of the show. Listen below.

In a press release, showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay state: “When we heard Bear’s incredible arrangement, we knew we needed to find a singular, world-class artist to bring it to life in the richest way imaginable. We are immensely grateful to Fiona Apple for doing just that and more. As longtime admirers of Fiona’s work, we are thrilled and humbled to bring her voice to Middle-earth. We cannot wait for audiences to hear ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ and discover how it ties in with the storytelling not just in Season One, but in the years to come….”

