Fiona-Lee Signs with Gravity/EMI And Releases Debut Single "Mother"

Photography by Flower Up



Howden native Fiona-Lee makes a powerful entrance with her raw debut single “Mother.”

Fiona-Lee’s musical journey began in Yorkshire, UK where she took inspiration from her parents’ love for live albums by classic acts like Bruce Springsteen and Pink Floyd. As she grew, she discovered artists such as Jeff Buckley, Alanis Morissette, and Patti Smith,and their social commentary was something that resonated with Lee

She headed to London to kickstart her career, However, the impetus for “Mother” came from a difficult experience she faced there. As she explains “I’d moved to London and was living in the basement of my then manager’s office. I wanted to leave and stop working with him because he wasn’t a nice guy, but felt totally stuck because it was like he owned me and I knew how badly he’d react if I left. It starts out very vulnerable as a cry for help, then as it goes on it becomes angrier and more empowered, basically how I felt as the situation developed and I managed to leave. So it’s essentially about being a young woman that’s being controlled and taken advantage of by a 50-year-old dude in the music industry. This shit happens all the time - especially to young women - so I feel really strongly about discussing the subject matter of this song, which is ultimately men abusing their power.”

Lee’s impressive songwriting and soaring vocals have already landed her gigs supporting established artists like Coach Party, Girl Scout, and Swim School giving her the opportunity to benefit from the friendship, wisdom and cautionary tales from other female artists With a busy festival season ahead, including slots at TRNSMT and The Great Escape, and more new music on the horizon, “Mother”is a powerful introduction to this exciting songwriter. The track, mixed by the acclaimed Alan Moulder (The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg), is out now on Gravity/EMI Records and available on all streaming platforms.



