Tuesday, December 13th, 2022  
First Aid Kit Share Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird”

In Memory of Christine McVie

Dec 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 song “Songbird” in honor of Christine McVie, who passed away recently. Listen below.

First Aid Kit’s most recent album, Palomino, came out earlier this year via Columbia. It features the singles “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Turning Onto You” and “A Feeling That Never Came.”

