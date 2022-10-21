 First Aid Kit Share New Single “A Feeling That Never Came” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

First Aid Kit Share New Single “A Feeling That Never Came”

Palomino Due Out November 4 via Columbia

Oct 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a new single, “A Feeling That Never Came.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Palomino, which will be out on November 4 via Columbia. Listen below.

In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the song “Turning Onto You.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent