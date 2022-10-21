News

First Aid Kit Share New Single “A Feeling That Never Came” Palomino Due Out November 4 via Columbia





Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a new single, “A Feeling That Never Came.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Palomino, which will be out on November 4 via Columbia. Listen below.

In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the song “Turning Onto You.”

