 First Aid Kit Share New Song “Turning Onto You” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 30th, 2022  
Subscribe

First Aid Kit Share New Song “Turning Onto You”

Palomino Due Out November 4 via Columbia

Sep 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a new song, “Turning Onto You.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Palomino, which will be out on November 4 via Columbia. Listen below.

In a press release, First Aid Kit elaborate on the new single: “When recording this we wanted to achieve that old school ‘country soul’ sound. It was truly a team effort with an amazing brass section by Goran Kajfês and Per Johansson, a laid-back groove by Moussa Fadera, and killer George Harrison-slide guitar by Daniel Bengtson. Hope you like this one.”

In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent