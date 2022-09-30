First Aid Kit Share New Song “Turning Onto You”
Palomino Due Out November 4 via Columbia
Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a new song, “Turning Onto You.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Palomino, which will be out on November 4 via Columbia. Listen below.
In a press release, First Aid Kit elaborate on the new single: “When recording this we wanted to achieve that old school ‘country soul’ sound. It was truly a team effort with an amazing brass section by Goran Kajfês and Per Johansson, a laid-back groove by Moussa Fadera, and killer George Harrison-slide guitar by Daniel Bengtson. Hope you like this one.”
In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
