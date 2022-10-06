News

First Aid Kit Share Video For “Turning Onto You” Palomino Due Out November 4 via Columbia





Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared a video for their latest single, “Turning Onto You.” Their forthcoming album, Palomino, will be out on November 4 via Columbia. View the Mats Udd-directed video below.

In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

