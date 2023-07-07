News

First Aid Kit – Stream the Deluxe Edition of “Palomino” Featuring Five New Tracks East Coast Run of North American Tour Kicks Off July 12

Photography by Olof Grind



Swedish folk duo and sisters, First Aid Kit, have released a deluxe version of their fifth studio album Palomino, coined Palomino Deluxe (Child of Summer Edition), featuring five additional tracks. They have also shared a lyric video for one of the bonus tracks, “Everybody’s Got to Learn.” The original version of the album came out in 2022 via Columbia, the new version is being released ahead of their East Coast leg of their North American tour. Below, watch the lyric video and stream the deluxe version of the album, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



Of Palomino Deluxe (Child of Summer Edition), First Aid Kit collectively say in a press release: “When it comes to creating our albums, we tend to write more songs than we actually need. This was the case with our latest record Palomino. During the studio sessions, we recorded four new songs that we felt were incredibly special, along with an acoustic string version of our song ‘Angel.’ We couldn’t imagine not getting to share them with our listeners. Among these new tracks, ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn’ holds a deep personal meaning for us. The song revolves around the idea that everyone has their own unique journey in life, and no matter how much you may want to guide or influence someone, they ultimately need to find their own way. We love the positive 1960s vibe that contradicts the lyrics and hope you do too!”



With regards to their upcoming tour dates, First Aid Kit add: “We love touring North America so much. We have formed a deep connection with our listeners here, and it feels like we share a unique bond. We can’t wait! Radio City Music Hall is such an iconic venue. A decade ago, we had the incredible opportunity to open for Rodriguez there, and we were absolutely amazed by the grandeur of the place. Ever since that unforgettable experience, our dream has been to headline our own show at Radio City. And now, finally, that dream is coming true, and we couldn’t be more thrilled!”



The duo recently sang guest vocals for M. Ward’s “Too Young to Die,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week list.



Check out our interview with First Aid Kid on the original Palomino.

First Aid Kit North American Tour Dates:

07/12/23—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium # (SOLD-OUT)

07/14/23—Washington, DC—The Anthem #

07/15/23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia # (SOLD-OUT)

07/16/23—Boston, MA—Roadrunner #

07/18/23—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall #

07/20/23—Toronto, ON—HISTORY # (SOLD-OUT)

07/21/23—Grand Rapids, MI—Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park # (SOLD-OUT)

07/22/23—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed # (SOLD-OUT)

07/23/23—St. Paul, MN —Palace Theatre # (SOLD-OUT)



# with The Weather Station

