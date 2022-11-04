News

All





First Aid Kit - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Palomino Out Today via Columbia





Swedish sister alt-country/folk duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have released a new album, Palomino, today via Columbia. Read our review of it here and stream the album below.

In June, First Aid Kit shared the album track “Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in August, they shared the single “Out Of My Head,” also one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the songs “Turning Onto You” and “A Feeling That Never Came.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.