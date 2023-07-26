News

Flat Worms Share New Song “Suburban Swans” Witness Marks Due Out September 22 via God?

Photography by Owen Schmit



Rock band Flat Worms have shared a new song “Suburban Swans,” which is the second track to be shared from their upcoming album Witness Marks. This LP is due out September 22 via Ty Segall’s Drag City imprint GOD? The band also have some fall tour dates coming up. Check out the video for “Suburban Swans” below, followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as tour dates.

Flat Worms are lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist Will Ivy, drummer Justin Sullivan (Kevin Morby) and bassist Tim Hellman (OSEES). Throughout the record, Ivy contemplates how to control his own narrative in a world that seems to be spinning out of control.

Of Suburban Swans, Ivy writes in a press release: “The last time we were in the UK, I learned that every mute swan in all of England legally belongs to the royal family. In the swan’s mind, it is free, living its life as a wild animal. It is totally unaware of the system in which it has been claimed as property by a human establishment. This made me think about freewill, the perception of freewill, or the lack thereof. Growing up in suburban Arizona, I felt stuck, angsty, so eager to break out and pursue my own life and independence. This place, this time, this experience barely even feels like it happened to the same person now. Since I left, my family has all left this neighborhood. More and more stucco structures become less and less unique, making all the places we are from harder to distinguish from one another. The memories begin to decay with nobody there to maintain a presence. What are memories worth if they are as intangible as dreams? If we have no control over our own narratives, maybe we are not so different from the swans.”

Drawing inspiration from Viagra Boys, Fontaines DC, and Parquet Courts, the band offers hints of foundation laying garage-punk to speak their truth of what it means to know and to be known.

Flat Worms previously released the song “Time Warm in Exile” which is also featured on this upcoming record.

Witness Marks Tracklist:

1. Sigalert

2. SSRT

3. Time Warp in Exile

4. Suburban Swans

5. Orions Belt

6. Gotta Know

7. Sick Of My Face

8. 16 Days

9. Wolves in Phase

10. See You At The Show

11. Witness Marks

Flat Worms Tour Dates:

October 6th - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse - Album Release Show

October 10th - Berlin, DE @ Lido

October 12th - Brighton, UK @ Green door store

October 13th - Nottingham, UK @ Boat club

October 14th - London, UK @ Oslo (hackney)

October 16th - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

October 17th - Dunkerque, FR @ les 4 écluses

October 18th - Paris, FR @ point éphémère

October 19th - Saint Malo, FR @ la nouvelle vague

October 20th - La roche sur yon, FR @ Quai M

October 21st - Orléans, FR @ l’Astrolab

November 9th - Los Angeles, CA @ Globe Theater (Substance Festival)

