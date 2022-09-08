News

Fleet Foxes Announce Livestream Concert To Celebrate Second Anniversary of “Shore” Livestream Event Will Take Place on September 22





Fleet Foxes have announced the release of a livestream concert event to celebrate the Autumnal Equinox along with the second anniversary of their most recent studio album, Shore. The concert, filmed this past summer during the band’s Shore tour, takes place at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston and features horns by the Westerlies and guest vocals by Uwade. It will stream on September 22, 2022 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

“We’ve had such an incredible time on the Shore tour so far—seeing so many of you along the way has buoyed our spirits and filled hearts,” Fleet Foxes state in a press release. “On the second anniversary of the album’s release, join us to celebrate and experience the Shore tour one more time.”

Shore came out in 2020 via ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

