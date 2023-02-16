News

Fleet Foxes Announce New Summer 2023 Tour Dates Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes Book Out Now

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Fleet Foxes have announced some new summer tour dates. They go down June, July, and August. Check them all out below.

Fleet Foxes’ frontman Robin Pecknold had this to say about the tour in a press release: “Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”

Fleet Foxes’ most recent album, Shore, came out in 2020 via ANTI- and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Last November, Pecknold released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a new book that collects all his lyrics for the band, with behind-the-scenes notes on each song by Pecknold.

Also in November, Fleet Foxes shared a new song, “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which features Tim Bernardes. It was taken from the Amazon documentary Wildcat and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Fleet Foxes on Shore.

Fleet Foxes 2023 Tour Dates:

06-13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06-16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06-17 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06-18 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

06-20 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06-23 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06-24 Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06-25 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06-27 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06-28 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06-30 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

07-01 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07-02 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07-04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07-09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07-11 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

07-12 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07-16 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

08-18 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-19 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08-24 Portland, OR @ TBA*



*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket

