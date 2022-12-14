 Fleet Foxes Release Livestream of “Live on Boston Harbor” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 14th, 2022  
Subscribe

Fleet Foxes Release Livestream of “Live on Boston Harbor”

The Livestream Initially Aired in September

Dec 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Emily Johnston
Bookmark and Share


Fleet Foxes have shared the official livestream of their Live on Boston Harbor performance from September. It was released via their YouTube channel, and can be viewed below.

Fleet Foxes’ most recent album, Shore, came out in 2020 via ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent