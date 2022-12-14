Fleet Foxes Release Livestream of “Live on Boston Harbor”
The Livestream Initially Aired in September
Dec 14, 2022
Photography by Emily Johnston
Fleet Foxes have shared the official livestream of their Live on Boston Harbor performance from September. It was released via their YouTube channel, and can be viewed below.
Fleet Foxes’ most recent album, Shore, came out in 2020 via ANTI-, and made it to #8 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020.
