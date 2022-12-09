 Florence and the Machine Shares Live Rendition of “Morning Elvis” Featuring Ethel Cain | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Florence and the Machine Shares Live Rendition of “Morning Elvis” Featuring Ethel Cain

Dance Fever Out Now

Dec 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a live version of the song “Morning Elvis” from her recently-released album, Dance Fever. The cover features Ethel Cain. Listen below.

Cain states in a press release: “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British accent on certain words. It felt like a holy convergence happening in a basketball arena. Florence’s dressing room smelled like powder and sage and we were both dressed in white, singing our lines back and forth to each other, and I felt like I was back in choir practice, but with an actual angel this time. She’s never not smiling, and if you would have told me we were the only two people in the entire venue while we sang it in the middle of her set, I would have believed you.”

Dance Fever was released in May via Republic.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent