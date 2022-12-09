News

Florence and the Machine Shares Live Rendition of “Morning Elvis” Featuring Ethel Cain Dance Fever Out Now





Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a live version of the song “Morning Elvis” from her recently-released album, Dance Fever. The cover features Ethel Cain. Listen below.

Cain states in a press release: “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British accent on certain words. It felt like a holy convergence happening in a basketball arena. Florence’s dressing room smelled like powder and sage and we were both dressed in white, singing our lines back and forth to each other, and I felt like I was back in choir practice, but with an actual angel this time. She’s never not smiling, and if you would have told me we were the only two people in the entire venue while we sang it in the middle of her set, I would have believed you.”

Dance Fever was released in May via Republic.

