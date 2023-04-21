News

Florence + The Machine Shares New Song “Mermaids” Dance Fever (Complete Edition) Out Today via Republic

Photography by Autumn de Wilde



Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a new song, “Mermaids.” It’s featured on the new deluxe edition of her 2022 album, Dance Fever, which is being titled Dance Fever (Complete Edition) and is out today on Republic. Listen below, followed by the whole album and Florence + The Machine’s upcoming tour dates.

Welch co-wrote and co-produced the song Dave Bayley of Glass Animals and it was recorded during the original Dance Fever sessions.

In March Florence + The Machine covered No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl” for season 2 of Showtime’s acclaimed drama Yellowjackets (which is partially set in the 1990s).

Florence + The Machine Tour Dates:

May 28—Music Is the Answer—Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

June 4—Music Is The Answer—Sao Paolo, Brazil

June 16—Lido Sounds—Linz, Austria

June 18—Pula Arena—Pula, Croatia

June 22—Idays Milano—Milan, Italy

June 26—Musgrave Park—Cork, Ireland

June 28—Ormeau Park—Belfast, Ireland

July 2—Ejekt Festival—Athens, Greece

July 6—Bilbao BBK—Bilbao, Spain

July 8—South Ocean Festival—Malmo, Sweden

August 10—Sziget Festival—Budapest, Hungary

August 11—Summer Well Festival—Buftea, Romania

August 13—Boardmasters—Newquay, U.K.

August 19—Lowlands Festival—Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

August 20—Pukkelpop—Hasselt, Belgium

August 25—Zurich Open Air—Zurich, Switzerland

August 26—Rock En Seine—Paris, France

September 1—Meo Kalorama—Lisbon, Portugal

September 2—Cala Mijas—Malaga, Spain

