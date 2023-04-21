 Florence + The Machine Shares New Song “Mermaids” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 21st, 2023  
Florence + The Machine Shares New Song “Mermaids”

Dance Fever (Complete Edition) Out Today via Republic

Apr 21, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a new song, “Mermaids.” It’s featured on the new deluxe edition of her 2022 album, Dance Fever, which is being titled Dance Fever (Complete Edition) and is out today on Republic. Listen below, followed by the whole album and Florence + The Machine’s upcoming tour dates.

Welch co-wrote and co-produced the song Dave Bayley of Glass Animals and it was recorded during the original Dance Fever sessions.

In March Florence + The Machine covered No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl” for season 2 of Showtime’s acclaimed drama Yellowjackets (which is partially set in the 1990s).

Florence + The Machine Tour Dates:

May 28—Music Is the Answer—Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
June 4—Music Is The Answer—Sao Paolo, Brazil
June 16—Lido Sounds—Linz, Austria
June 18—Pula Arena—Pula, Croatia
June 22—Idays Milano—Milan, Italy
June 26—Musgrave Park—Cork, Ireland
June 28—Ormeau Park—Belfast, Ireland
July 2—Ejekt Festival—Athens, Greece
July 6—Bilbao BBK—Bilbao, Spain
July 8—South Ocean Festival—Malmo, Sweden
August 10—Sziget Festival—Budapest, Hungary
August 11—Summer Well Festival—Buftea, Romania
August 13—Boardmasters—Newquay, U.K.
August 19—Lowlands Festival—Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
August 20—Pukkelpop—Hasselt, Belgium
August 25—Zurich Open Air—Zurich, Switzerland
August 26—Rock En Seine—Paris, France
September 1—Meo Kalorama—Lisbon, Portugal
September 2—Cala Mijas—Malaga, Spain

