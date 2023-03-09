 Florence + The Machine Shares Cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” for “Yellowjackets” Season 2 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 9th, 2023  
Florence + The Machine Shares Cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” for “Yellowjackets” Season 2

The Acclaimed Drama Returns to Showtime March 24

Mar 09, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a new cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl” for season 2 of Showtime’s acclaimed drama Yellowjackets. The show returns March 24. Listen to the track below, followed by a trailer for season 2.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” says Welch in a press release. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Florence + The Machine’s most recent album, Dance Fever, came out last year via Republic.



Most Recent