flypaper Releases New Single “old friend” And Announces New EP another orbit

Photography by Press Shot



London musician Rory Sear, better known as flypaper, is back with his sophomore EP, another orbit. Following his acclaimed debut big nada last year, this new collection finds Sear embracing a softer, more intimate dynamic.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Elliott Smith and Randy Newman, Sear takes a stripped-down approach on another orbit self-recording and producing the entire EP. This DIY approach allows his songwriting to shine, showcasing a talent for crafting heartfelt melodies, replete with relatable lyrics.

It’s a taste of what’s to come from Sear, who also has a debut album planned for 2025. The lead single, “old friend,” sets the scene for the EP and comes with a music video directed by Ted Foster.

The key to the project is simplicity. Sear explains, “I was thinking about Elliott Smith, obviously, but I was thinking about guys like Randy Newman and Harry Nilsson, too; the songs don’t necessarily sound much like them, but there’s a directness to the way they write that I liked. I wanted to be straightforward in my lyrics, and lean into a certain kind of melancholy in the songs. The process is simple, without too much demoing; it’s just been about putting the song first.”

another orbit

1. yep (waking up)

2. cut it up

3. old friend

4. separate nothing



