FOCUS WALES Announces 70 New Acts

FOCUS WALES have announced 70 new acts for May’s showcase event in Wrexham, North Wales. Among those names are Bethan Lloyd and Cloudsurfers who will both be playing the Under the Radar stage with the date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Bethan Lloyd is an artist that first came to the attention of Under the Radar at the 2021 edition of Focus Wales and earlier this year was among our 23 For 2023 hot tips. Bethan’s new single “Aria” drops on Friday 10th March and is a glorious collage of classic pop and experimental electronica, followed by her debut album Metamorphosis, which comes out on 7th April. Bethan’s music has already received a wealth of critical acclaim from various both punters and pundits alike, so Under the Radar are thrilled to have her play for us in Wrexham.

Cloudsurfers were one of our highlights from December’s Viva Sounds festival in Gothenberg, so it gives us great pleasure to have them play the Under the Radar stage in May for what may also be their first ever UK show. Hailing from Groningen in the Netherlands, this five-piece channels the spirit of Mudhoney, Thee Oh Sees and Sonic Youth with the added bonus of having two drummers in their armoury. Debut album Don’t Know What Hit Me came out in 2021 but they’ve a whole new set these days including recent single “Cheap Cocaine” and are one of the most exciting live bands we’ve seen in a very long time.

Taking place in Wrexham from Thursday 4th May until Saturday 6th May 2023, FOCUS WALES welcomes around 20,000 attendees and over 250 artists from all corners of the globe, with artists already confirmed to play from places like Madagascar, Hong Kong and South Korea as well as various parts of Europe, America and Australasia.

Among the acts previously announced are The Coral, Billy Nomates, Adwaith, Squid, Dream Wife and The Joy Formidable while over 500 international industry professionals are also due to attend this year’s festival, with three days of panels, keynote talks and conferences.

For more information on the line-up and where to purchase tickets visit the Official FOCUS WALES Website