News

All





Fontaine D.C’s Grain Chatten Shares New Solo Song “Last Time Every Time Forever” Chaos For the Fly Due Out June 30 via Partisan

Photography by Eimear Lynch



Grain Chatten, the frontman for Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C, is releasing his solo debut solo album Chaos For The Fly. Now he has shared its third single, “Last Time Every Time Forever,” with the help of Fontaines D.C. producer, Dan Carey. Watch the song’s lyric video below.

“’Last Time Every Time Forever’ is a weak knee’d 99th lap around a hellscape town of your own making,” Chatten says in a press release. “It’s haunted by seagulls and hoarse-throated slot machines from the 1980s and it breaks its own promise on every listen.”

Chatten drew inspiration for the rest of Chaos For the Fly from a weary seaside casino 30 miles north of Dublin. “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express,” he says. “The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

Chatten strays from Fontaine D.C’s ritualistic rock songwriting, exploring a deeper narrative of grimey emotions and tales.

Chatten has previously released two other songs off the same album titled “The Score” and “Fairlies.” Fontaine D.C’s more recent album was 2022’s Skinty Fia.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.