Fontaines D.C’s Grian Chatten Shares Video For New Solo Song “All of the People” Debut Solo Album Chaos For the Fly Due Out This Friday via Partisan

Photography by Eimear Lynch



Grian Chatten, the frontman for Irish post-punk band, Fontaines D.C has shared a music video for “All of the People,” which is his latest and final pre-release single from his upcoming album Chaos For the Fly. This LP is due out tomorrow via Partisan. The music video was directed by Sam Taylor, who also directed the videos for Fontaines D.C’s “I Love You” and “Roman Holiday.” Check it out below. Chatten also has some live performances which are listed below.



“All of the People” was written by Chatten and co-produced alongside producer Dan Carey. Of the song, Chatten says in a press release: “‘All of the People’ is the stiff collar tight-fisted hand to the grindstone written where all is blue and everyone is a liar. It is a line of chalk scratched around the world.”



On the video for the song, Taylor says: “Taking inspiration from Lars Von Trier, George Orwell, Billy Wilder, our film analyses loneliness, self-doubt then acceptance, appreciation and human connection. We hope it makes you cry happy/sad tears x”



Chatten drew inspiration for the rest of Chaos For the Fly from a weary seaside casino 30 miles north of Dublin. “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express,” he said in a previous press release. “The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”



“All of the People” is the final of four singles from debut album Chaos For the Fly, following “Last Time Every Time Forever,” “Fairlies,” and “The Score.”



Fontaine D.C’s more recent album was 2022’s Skinty Fia.

Grian Chatten Tour Dates:

June 30th – Rough Trade, Bristol SOLD OUT

July 2nd – Night & Day, Manchester (re: Piccadilly Records) SOLD OUT

July 4th – Resident Records, Brighton SOLD OUT

July 5th – Rough Trade East, London SOLD OUT

