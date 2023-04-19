News

Foo Fighters Announce New Album, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Rescued” But Here We Are Due Out June 2 via Roswell/RCA





Foo Fighters have announced a new album, But Here We Are, and shared its first single, “Rescued,” via a lyric video. But Here We Are is due out June 2 via Roswell/RCA. Check out “Rescued” below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the minimalist album cover (no new press photos of the band were included with the press release or on the PR company’s website).

But Here We Are is the band’s first album since the 2022 death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 while the band were on a South American tour in Bogotá, Colombia.

Greg Kurstin produced the album with the band. The band’s last album was 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

A press release describes the new album in more detail:

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single ‘Rescued,’ the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.

“Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

But Here We Are Tracklist:

1. Rescued

2. Under You

3. Hearing Voices

4. But Here We Are

5. The Glass

6. Nothing At All

7. Show Me How

8. Beyond Me

9. The Teacher

10. Rest

