Foo Fighters Share Lyric Video for New Song “Under You” and Announce Live Stream Event But Here We Are Due Out June 2 via Roswell/RCA





Foo Fighters are releasing a new album, But Here We Are, on June 2 via Roswell/RCA. Now they have shared its second single, “Under You,” and announced a live stream event, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. Check out the lyric video for “Under You” below.

Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts will premiere May 21 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST. A press release describes it as “a global streaming event packed with rock & roll (including debut performances of songs from But Here We Are), exclusive behind the scenes footage, and a few surprises—all captured in the spacious yet homey confines of the band’s own 606 studios.” The stream will be found here: www.foofighters.veeps.com.

Previously Foo Fighters shared But Here We Are’s first single, “Rescued,” via a lyric video. “Rescued” was one of our Songs of the Week.

But Here We Are is the band’s first album since the 2022 death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 while the band were on a South American tour in Bogotá, Colombia.

Greg Kurstin produced the album with the band. The band’s last album was 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

A previous press release describes the new album in more detail:

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single ‘Rescued,’ the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.

“Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

