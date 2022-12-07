 Fran Share Video For New Single “Palm Trees” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 7th, 2022  
Fran Share Video For New Single “Palm Trees”

Leaving Due Out January 20, 2023 via Fire Talk

Dec 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Akasha Rabut
Chicago band Fran have shared a video for their new single, “Palm Trees.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore album, Leaving, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Fire Talk. View below.

Fran’s Maria Jacobson states in a press release: “I wrote ‘Palm Trees; during a hot summer in 2019 after reading an article about how we only had 18 months to “figure out” climate change. That deadline has long since passed, and our inaction has drawn us closer to some unknown scary future where we can’t guarantee what reality will be outside our front doors. So, ‘Palm Trees’ is a plea. It’s about holding on to what I understand, wishing the natural world could stay how I remember it.”

