News

All





Fran Share Video For New Single “Palm Trees” Leaving Due Out January 20, 2023 via Fire Talk

Photography by Akasha Rabut



Chicago band Fran have shared a video for their new single, “Palm Trees.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore album, Leaving, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Fire Talk. View below.

Fran’s Maria Jacobson states in a press release: “I wrote ‘Palm Trees; during a hot summer in 2019 after reading an article about how we only had 18 months to “figure out” climate change. That deadline has long since passed, and our inaction has drawn us closer to some unknown scary future where we can’t guarantee what reality will be outside our front doors. So, ‘Palm Trees’ is a plea. It’s about holding on to what I understand, wishing the natural world could stay how I remember it.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.