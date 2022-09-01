 Francis Lung Shares New Song “Midland Hotel II - The Restaurant” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Francis Lung Shares New Song “Midland Hotel II - The Restaurant”

Short Stories Due Out September 23 via Memphis Industries

Aug 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Coralie Monnet
Francis Lung has shared a new song, “Midland Hotel II - The Restaurant.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming spoken word EP Short Stories, which will be out on September 23 via Memphis Industries. Listen below.

Short Stories was written, produced, and mixed by Lung. Upon announcement of the EP in June, Lung shared the song “2p Machine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

