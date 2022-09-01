News

Frankie Cosmos Share Video For New Single “Aftershook” Inner World Peace Due Out October 21 via Sub Pop

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Frankie Cosmos, the project of Greta Kline along with her backing band, have shared a video for their new single, “Aftershook.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming fifth studio album, Inner World Peace, which will be out on October 21 via Sub Pop. View the Andy Rose Fidoten-directed video below.

Kline states in a press release: “‘Aftershook’ is about processing the past, and grappling with maintaining a balanced ratio of emotional awareness and hopefulness. The clown represents my fear of growing up into the kind of stunted adult that toxically influenced my youth.”

She adds: “Lauren had the basic idea for this music video, and we liked it for this song because it has a sort of spooky vibe to it. I love where Andy and their team took it because it feels like it’s about grappling with one’s sense of self/reality, and searching for one’s place in the world/community.”

Upon announcement of the new album, the band shared the single “One Year Stand.” Their last album, Close It Quietly, came out in 2019 via Sub Pop.

