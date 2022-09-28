News

All





Frankie Cosmos Share Video For New Single “F.O.O.F” Inner World Peace Due Out October 21 via Sub Pop

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Frankie Cosmos, the project of Greta Kline along with her backing band, have shared a video for their new single, “F.O.O.F.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming fifth studio album, Inner World Peace, which will be out on October 21 via Sub Pop. View the Cole Montminy-directed video below.

Kline states in a press release: “For me, ‘F.O.O.F’ is about creating random boundaries and schedules for yourself in an attempt to feel in control. Feeling time passing at varying speeds and time traveling with music. I love Cole’s art, and we were all so excited and grateful they were on board to make this video. I’ve struggled with feelings of isolation as a result of the pandemic, combined with escalated use of technology. This video embodies that, and the ending provides a sense of relief and freedom from those feelings. We could all stand to smash our computers and go touch some grass.”

Upon announcement of the new album, the band shared the single “One Year Stand.” They later shared the album track “Aftershook.”

Their last album, Close It Quietly, came out in 2019 via Sub Pop.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Frankie Cosmos.

Read our 2019 interview with Frankie Cosmos on Close It Quietly.

Read our 2018 interview with Frankie Cosmos on Vessel.

Also read our 2016 interview with Frankie Cosmos.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.