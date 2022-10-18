News

Frankie Cosmos – Watch Greta Kline Fly in the Video For New Song “Empty Head” Inner World Peace Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop





Frankie Cosmos, the project led by Greta Kline, are releasing their fifth studio album, Inner World Peace, this Friday via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Empty Head,” via an amusing video in which Kline develops the ability to fly (à la Supergirl), but her bandmates don’t seem to notice. Stay until the end, when she develops another superpower. Sophia Bennett Holmes directed the video. Watch it below.

In a press release Kline says the song “is about wishing for inner peace, and conversely: spiraling. It’s about self-control and the fear of unlocking myself and overflowing. It’s also about finding joy in small moments - walking in circles, hoping to see the neighbor’s dog. I’m so happy we got to work with Sophia Bennett Holmes again for this music video (I last worked with her in 2014 on the ‘Art School’ video). I love the concept Sophia came up with—it tells its own story that fits in with the story of the song, but also takes it somewhere else. To me, the video is about blossoming because of a chill perspective (once I stop trying to jump into flight, I lift off the ground with ease); and then letting go of the need to be perceived, and instead disappearing and floating into the sunset. It perfectly captures the way meditation works—that once you stop focusing and trying too hard, it comes naturally.”

When Inner World Peace was announced the band shared the single “One Year Stand.” They later shared the album’s “Aftershook.” Then the band shared “F.O.O.F.”

Their last album, Close It Quietly, came out in 2019 via Sub Pop.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Frankie Cosmos.

Read our 2019 interview with Frankie Cosmos on Close It Quietly.

Read our 2018 interview with Frankie Cosmos on Vessel.

Also read our 2016 interview with Frankie Cosmos.

