 Frankie Rose Announces First New Album in Six Years, Shares New Song “Anything” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Sunday, January 8th, 2023  
Subscribe

Frankie Rose Announces First New Album in Six Years, Shares New Song “Anything”

Love As Projection Due Out March 10 via Slumberland

Jan 06, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Esme Rogers Smith
Bookmark and Share


Frankie Rose has announced her first new album in six years, Love As Projection, and shared its first single, “Anything.” Love As Projection is due out March 10 via Slumberland. Check out “Anything” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “Painstakingly written, recorded, and engineered through some of the most tumultuous times in history, this new collection of songs harnesses the power and propulsion of Frankie’s early DIY-centric punk days without losing sight of the immersive, dreamlike world-building she’s been known for in recent years. Her love of new wave hooks and post-punk drive remain omnipresent, elevated by her utilization of modern production and an improved, polished palate of state-of-the-art instrumentation.”

Rose’s last regular album was the sci-fi themed Cage Tropical, released in 2017 via Slumberland/Grey Market. Although in 2019 she did release an album in which she covered The Cure’s 1980-released album Seventeen Seconds in its entirety as part of Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series.

Love As Projection Tracklist:

01 Sixteen Ways
02 Anything
03 Had It Wrong
04 Saltwater Girl
05 Feel Light
06 DOA
07 Sleeping Night and Day
08 Molotov in Stereo
09 Come Back
10 Song for a Horse

Frankie Rose Tour Dates:

2/11 Montreal, PQ - Casa Del Popolo
3/11 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent