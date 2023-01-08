Frankie Rose Announces First New Album in Six Years, Shares New Song “Anything”
Love As Projection Due Out March 10 via Slumberland
Jan 06, 2023
Photography by Esme Rogers Smith
Frankie Rose has announced her first new album in six years, Love As Projection, and shared its first single, “Anything.” Love As Projection is due out March 10 via Slumberland. Check out “Anything” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
A press release describes the album in more detail: “Painstakingly written, recorded, and engineered through some of the most tumultuous times in history, this new collection of songs harnesses the power and propulsion of Frankie’s early DIY-centric punk days without losing sight of the immersive, dreamlike world-building she’s been known for in recent years. Her love of new wave hooks and post-punk drive remain omnipresent, elevated by her utilization of modern production and an improved, polished palate of state-of-the-art instrumentation.”
Rose’s last regular album was the sci-fi themed Cage Tropical, released in 2017 via Slumberland/Grey Market. Although in 2019 she did release an album in which she covered The Cure’s 1980-released album Seventeen Seconds in its entirety as part of Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series.
Love As Projection Tracklist:
01 Sixteen Ways
02 Anything
03 Had It Wrong
04 Saltwater Girl
05 Feel Light
06 DOA
07 Sleeping Night and Day
08 Molotov in Stereo
09 Come Back
10 Song for a Horse
Frankie Rose Tour Dates:
2/11 Montreal, PQ - Casa Del Popolo
3/11 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
