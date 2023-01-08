News

Frankie Rose Announces First New Album in Six Years, Shares New Song “Anything” Love As Projection Due Out March 10 via Slumberland

Photography by Esme Rogers Smith



Frankie Rose has announced her first new album in six years, Love As Projection, and shared its first single, “Anything.” Love As Projection is due out March 10 via Slumberland. Check out “Anything” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A press release describes the album in more detail: “Painstakingly written, recorded, and engineered through some of the most tumultuous times in history, this new collection of songs harnesses the power and propulsion of Frankie’s early DIY-centric punk days without losing sight of the immersive, dreamlike world-building she’s been known for in recent years. Her love of new wave hooks and post-punk drive remain omnipresent, elevated by her utilization of modern production and an improved, polished palate of state-of-the-art instrumentation.”

Rose’s last regular album was the sci-fi themed Cage Tropical, released in 2017 via Slumberland/Grey Market. Although in 2019 she did release an album in which she covered The Cure’s 1980-released album Seventeen Seconds in its entirety as part of Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series.

<a href="https://frankierose.bandcamp.com/album/love-as-projection">Love As Projection by Frankie Rose</a>

Love As Projection Tracklist:

01 Sixteen Ways

02 Anything

03 Had It Wrong

04 Saltwater Girl

05 Feel Light

06 DOA

07 Sleeping Night and Day

08 Molotov in Stereo

09 Come Back

10 Song for a Horse

Frankie Rose Tour Dates:

2/11 Montreal, PQ - Casa Del Popolo

3/11 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

