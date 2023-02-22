News

Frankie Rose Shares New Song “Come Back” Love As Projection Due Out March 10 via Slumberland

Photography by Esme Rogers Smith



Frankie Rose is releasing her first new album in six years, Love As Projection, on March 10 via Slumberland. Now she has shared its third single, “Come Back.” A press release describes it as “the most synthpop leaning track on the record.” Listen below.

Previously Frankie Rose shared the album’s first single, “Anything,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Sixteen Ways,” via a music video. “Sixteen Ways” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release described the album in more detail: “Painstakingly written, recorded, and engineered through some of the most tumultuous times in history, this new collection of songs harnesses the power and propulsion of Frankie’s early DIY-centric punk days without losing sight of the immersive, dreamlike world-building she’s been known for in recent years. Her love of new wave hooks and post-punk drive remain omnipresent, elevated by her utilization of modern production and an improved, polished palate of state-of-the-art instrumentation.”

Rose’s last regular album was the sci-fi themed Cage Tropical, released in 2017 via Slumberland/Grey Market. Although in 2019 she did release an album in which she covered The Cure’s 1980-released album Seventeen Seconds in its entirety as part of Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series.

