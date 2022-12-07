News

All





Free Range Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Single “Want To Know” Practice Due Out February 17 via Mick Music

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Free Range (aka Sofia Jensen) has announced the release of their debut album, Practice, which will be out on February 17 via Mick Music. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Want To Know.” View the Robert Salazar-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Practice Tracklist:

1. Want To Know

2. On Occasion

3. Keep In Time

4. For Me to Find

5. Forgotten

6. Growing Away

7. All My Thoughts

8. Free Range

9. Running Out

10. Traveling Show

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.