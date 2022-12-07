 Free Range Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Single “Want To Know” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Free Range Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Single “Want To Know”

Practice Due Out February 17 via Mick Music

Dec 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexa Viscius
Free Range (aka Sofia Jensen) has announced the release of their debut album, Practice, which will be out on February 17 via Mick Music. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Want To Know.” View the Robert Salazar-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Practice Tracklist:

1. Want To Know
2. On Occasion
3. Keep In Time
4. For Me to Find
5. Forgotten
6. Growing Away
7. All My Thoughts
8. Free Range
9. Running Out
10. Traveling Show

