News

All





Frightened Rabbit and Death Cab For Cutie Donate Signed Bass for Mental Health Charity Tiny Changes auction is live now

Web Exclusive

Indie rock bands Frightened Rabbit and Death Cab For Cutie have teamed up to donate a one-of-a-kind Fender bass guitar to the mental health charity Tiny Changes. The guitar, signed by both bands during their 2011 summer tour in the USA, is a unique piece of musical history and will be auctioned off to raise funds for the organization.

Tiny Changes, a charity set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit’s late frontman Scott Hutchison, aims to improve the mental health of children and young people in Scotland. The organization will also be hosting a raffle with other exclusive items.

Grant Hutchison, drummer of Frightened Rabbit, donated the bass guitar, stating that “Death Cab For Cutie are a band that we all look up to and are inspired by so when we were asked to support them back in 2008 it felt a bit like a dream. We toured with them again in the US in 2011 and this bass guitar was signed by us all with a plan to auction it off at some point. Since then it’s had an illustrious career in a cupboard under the stairs so hopefully, we can find it a good home and give it a life again!”

The auction and raffle are part of the launch of the very first Make Tiny Changes Month - a mass fundraiser that’s raised over £15,000 so far this March for young people’s mental health.

The Make Tiny Changes Month raffle is offering a range of unique prizes, which include an original hand-drawn greeting card by the late Scott Hutchison, as well as a five-course tasting menu for two at the vegan hotel Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.

In addition, the raffle features gifts from a variety of sponsors including Atlantic Records, Aesop, Dishoom, award-winning author Max Porter, Flare Audio, Tens, and more. The prizes represent a unique opportunity to support a good cause and potentially win a one-of-a-kind item or experience.

The raffle is open with winners being announced in early April. Those interested in participating in the raffle and supporting this important cause can visit the Tiny Changes website for more information.

The bass guitar auction went live Sunday 26 March on Tiny Changes Ebay page.

The Make Tiny Changes Month raffle goes live the last week of March on Tiny Changes Raffall page.

Tiny Changes Website

Tiny Changes Facebook

Tiny Changes Instagram

Tiny Changes Twitter

Tiny Changes TikTok