Future Islands Announce New Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
As Long As You Are Out Now on 4AD
Feb 14, 2023
Photography by Morgan Sinclair
Future Islands have announced some new spring U.S. tour dates. They go down this May. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale tomorrow at 12 p.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.
The band’s last album was 2020’s As Long As You Are, which made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.
In 2022 the band shared a brand new song, “King of Sweden,” and performed it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They also shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”
Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.
Future Islands Tour Dates:
5/5 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville*
5/6 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel *
5/7 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees
5/9 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater *
5/10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom *
5/12 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *
5/13 Pasadena, CA Just Like Heaven Festival
5/14 Oakland, CA Fox Theater *
5/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union *
5/17 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^
5/19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue ^
5/20 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom ^
5/21 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed ^
5/23 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre ^
5/24 Cleveland, OH The Agora ^
5/25 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes ^
* w/ JOON
^ w/ Deeper
