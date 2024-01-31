News

Future Islands Announce Tour and Share Video for “The Thief” (Plus Watch Their Colbert Performance) People Who Aren’t There Anymore Out Now via 4AD; Stream the Album and Read Our Review of It

Photography by Frank Hamilton



Future Islands released a new album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, last Friday via 4AD. Now they have announced some new North American tour dates and shared a video for the album’s “The Thief.” Plus last week they performed the album’s “The Tower” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the same studio where their 2014 Late Show with David Letterman performance of “Seasons (Waiting On You)” launched them to bigger success after going viral. You can also stream the new album and read our review of it from last week. Read the review here. Ivana Bobic directed the video for “The Thief.” Check it out below, followed by a stream of the album, the Colbert performance, and the tour dates.

Future Islands co-produced People Who Aren’t There Anymore with Steve Wright, who also mixed the album with Chris Coady. Future Islands is Samuel T. Herring (vocals, lyrics), William Cashion (bass, guitars), Gerrit Welmers (keyboards, programming), and Michael Lowry (drums).

People Who Aren’t There Anymore includes three previously shared singles. “Peach” was released in 2021. “King of Sweden” came out in 2022 and the band performed it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Deep in the Night” was shared in August via a music video and it was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “The Tower,” via a music video. “The Tower” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in November they shared another song from it, “The Fight,” via an animated music video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). In January they shared the album’s final pre-release single, “Say Goodbye,” via an animated music video.

The band’s last album was 2020’s As Long As You Are, which made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.

In 2022 the band also shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

Future Islands 2024 Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:



6/19/24 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

6/20/24 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

6/21/24 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

6/23/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

6/24/24 - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts - Raleigh, NC

6/25/24 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

6/27/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

6/28/24 - Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL

6/29/24 - Palace Theatre - St Paul, MN

7/1/24 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

7/2/24 - Royal Oak Music Theater - Detroit, MI

7/4/24 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

7/6/24 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

9/11/24 - Malkin Bowl - Vancouver, BC

9/13/24 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

9/14/24 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

9/15/24 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

9/17/24 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

9/18/24 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

9/19/24 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA

9/21/24 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

9/22/24 - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing - Santa Fe, NM

9/24/24 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

9/26/24 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

9/27/24 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

9/28/24 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX



International Tour Dates:



3/16/24 - Teatro Studio - Guadalajara, Mexico

3/17/24 - Vive Latino Festival - Mexico City, Mexico

3/19/24 - Centro de Convenciones Barranco - Lima, Peru

3/21/24 - Estereo Picnic Festival - Bogota, Colombia

5/12/24 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

5/13/24 - Sala Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

5/15/24 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

5/17/24 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

5/18/24 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

5/19/24 - Grobe Freiheit 36- Hamburg, Germany

5/21/24 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

5/22/24 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

5/23 - 5/26/24 - Bearded Theory - South Derbyshire, UK

5/25/24 - Live at Leeds in The Park - Leeds, UK

7/26/24 - Latitude Festival - Southwold, UK

7/27/24 - Crystal Palace Bowl - London, UK

7/28/24 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK

7/30/24 - Kelvingrove Bandstand - Glasgow, UK

7/31/24 - City Hall - Newcastle, UK

8/2/24 - OFF Festival - Katowice, Poland

8/4/24 - All Together Now - Waterford, Ireland

8/5/24 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, Belgium

