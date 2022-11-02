 Future Islands Share Cover of “Last Christmas” by Wham! | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022  
Future Islands Share Cover of “Last Christmas” by Wham!

Out Now via 4AD

Nov 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Future Islands have shared a cover of the 1984 Wham! holiday classic “Last Christmas.” It is out now via 4AD. Listen below.

Earlier this year, Future Islands shared the single “King of Sweden.”

Future Islands’ latest album was 2020’s As Long As You Are. Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are, along with our 2014 cover story article on the band.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

