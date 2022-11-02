News

Future Islands Share Cover of “Last Christmas” by Wham! Out Now via 4AD





Future Islands have shared a cover of the 1984 Wham! holiday classic “Last Christmas.” It is out now via 4AD. Listen below.

Earlier this year, Future Islands shared the single “King of Sweden.”

Future Islands’ latest album was 2020’s As Long As You Are. Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are, along with our 2014 cover story article on the band.

