Future Islands Share Video for New Song “Deep in the Night”
The Band are Currently on a European and UK Tour
Aug 15, 2023
Photography by Frank Hamilton
Future Islands have shared a new song, “Deep in the Night,” via a music video. Right now it’s a standalone single on 4AD. The band are currently on tour in the UK and Europe. Albert Birney directed the black & white video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band’s last album was 2020’s As Long As You Are, which made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.
In 2022 the band shared a brand new song, “King of Sweden,” and performed it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They also shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”
Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.
Future Islands Tour Dates:
8/24 – DUBLIN, IRELAND, National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks
8/25 – EDINBURGH, UK, Connect Festival
8/26 – MANCHESTER, UK, Wythenshawe Park *
8/28 – MIDDLESBROUGH, UK, Middlesbrough Town Hall
8/29 – CAMBRIDGE, UK, The Corn Exchange
8/30 – NORWICH, UK, UEA
8/31 - 9/3 – SALISBURY, UK, End of the Road Festival
9/1 – WOLVERHAMPTON, UK, Wulfrun Hall
9/3 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Ancienne Belgique
9/5 – PARIS, FRANCE, La Nef du Centquatre
9/6 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, Paradiso
9/7 – ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, Maassilo
* w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Primal Scream
