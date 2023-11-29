 Future Islands Share Video for New Song “The Fight” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 29th, 2023  
Future Islands Share Video for New Song “The Fight”

People Who Aren’t There Anymore Due Out Out January 26, 2024 via 4AD

Nov 29, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Frank Hamilton
Future Islands are releasing a new album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, on January 26, 2024 via 4AD. Now they have shared another song from it, “The Fight,” via an animated music video. Watch it below.

Future Islands co-produced People Who Aren’t There Anymore with Steve Wright, who also mixed the album with Chris Coady. Future Islands is Samuel T. Herring (vocals, lyrics), William Cashion (bass, guitars), Gerrit Welmers (keyboards, programming), and Michael Lowry (drums).

People Who Aren’t There Anymore includes three previously shared singles. “Peach” was released in 2021. “King of Sweden” came out in 2022 and the band performed it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Deep in the Night” was shared in August via a music video and it was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “The Tower,” via a music video. “The Tower” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s last album was 2020’s As Long As You Are, which made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.

In 2022 the band also shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

Future Islands 2024 Tour Dates:

3/16 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Teatro Studio
3/17 - Mexico City, Mexico - Vive Latino Festival
3/19 - Lima, Peru - Centro de Convenciones Barranco
3/21 - Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic Festival

There are no comments for this entry yet.

