Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates Metric to Support





Two titans of ’90s alternative rock, Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) have joined forces for a co-headlining North American tour this summer. Canada’s Metric will be the support act. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17, and 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Gallagher is releasing a new album, Council Skies, on June 2 via his own Sour Mash label. He recently shared the album’s second single, “Easy Now,” via a music video that co-stars Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon). Gallagher shared the album’s first single, “Pretty Boy,” back in October. It featured Johnny Marr, as do two other other songs on the album. His last solo album was 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, although in 2021 he released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021).

Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?

Garbage released a new album, No Gods No Masters, in 2021 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. No Gods No Masters was produced by Garbage alongside long-time collaborator Billy Bush.

Read our interview with the band’s Shirley Manson about the album here.

Metric released a new album, Formentera, last year.

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 North American Tour Dates:

June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

^ non-Live Nation date

