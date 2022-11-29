News

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass Shares New Single “Long Live the Strange” Turn the Car Around Due Out January 13, 2023 via Hot Fruit/Virgin





Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has shared a new single, “Long Live the Strange.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, Turn the Car Around, which will be out on January 13, 2023 via Hot Fruit/Virgin. Listen below.

Coombes elaborates on the inspiration behind the single, which was inspired by a Cavetown concert, in a press release: “The show had a big impact on me. It was what live performance is all about, connecting with an audience that consists of anybody and everybody who wants to be part of it. It’s fully inclusive and I found that quite powerful.”

Coombes previously shared the album track “Sonny the Strong,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

